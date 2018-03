A view of a picture of Mireille Knoll taped on the door of her flat next to heart shaped red papers and police seals in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A view of the building in which Mireille Knoll was murdered in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A view of the wall outside of Mireille Knoll's flat still bearing black marks of the fire in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paper hearts and a police crime scene notice decorated the front door of a Paris apartment where an 85-year-old Jewish woman was murdered in a case that has sent shockwaves through the country, as reported by epa Tuesday.

Mireille Knoll was found stabbed to death in her apartment after emergency services were called out to a fire there on Friday in what investigators suspected to be an antisemitic attack.