Thai police officers stand guard as suspects in a human trafficking case arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai Border Patrol police officer secures the area next to temporary shelter of suspected ethnic Rohingya refugees after a mass grave had been discovered at an abandoned jungle camp in the Sadao district, Songkhla province, southern Thailand, May 2, 2015. EPA-EFE/STR

Thai security officials stand guard as they provide food to Rohingya refugees after they were found stranded on a beach at Koh Rawi island, Satun province, southern Thailand, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Thai authorities have launched an investigation into how 65 Rohingya Muslims came to be stranded on an island in the Andaman Sea in the south of the country, officials said Wednesday.

A boat was found on Koh Rawi in Tarutao National Park, Satun province, on Tuesday along with 71 people, including 65 members of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, Police Lieutenant-General Nawee Hemman, the director of Koh Lipe municipal police station, told EFE.