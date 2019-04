Forensic experts bring out the bodies found in a clandestine grave in a farm in the city of Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. On April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

Investigators found the remains of at least 39 people in 20 clandestine graves in two Mexican states over the weekend, state prosecutors said.

Twenty-seven bodies were found in the northern state of Sonora and 12 others in the western state of Jalisco, the attorneys general of these states said Sunday.