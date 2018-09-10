A French police officer stands guarding a street near the place where a man attacked and stabbed several people in Paris, France, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Prosecutors said on Monday there was so far no indication that a late-night knife attack allegedly carried out by a man of Afghan origin in the northeast of the French capital was driven by motives linked to terrorism.

Armed with a metal bar and a knife, the suspect injured seven people, four seriously, when he launched an assault against passersby next to a canal in Paris' 19th district at around 11 pm Sunday evening, prompting a dramatic civilian response as a group of people playing petanque nearby threw heavy metal boules towards the assailant before chasing after him.