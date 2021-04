Journalists wait on 28 April 2021 outside the building where Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of former US President Donald Trump, has an apartment in New York City. EFE/Justin Lane

A 28 April 2021 view of the building where Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of former US Presient Donald Trump, has an apartment in New York City. EFE/Justin Lane

A police officer leaves the building where the personal attorney of former US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has an apartment in Manhattan, New York state, United States. EFE/Justin Lane

Federal investigators on Wednesday morning searched the Manhattan apartment and office of Rudy Giuliani - an erstwhile New York City mayor and the personal attorney of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump - and seized his cellphone and other electronic devices, local media reported.

The warrants were obtained in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani's foreign dealings in Ukraine, according to the New York Times.