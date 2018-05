Investment spending and the recovery of trade boosted the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, which in 2017 grew by 5.8 percent, 0.4 more than the previous year, the United Nations said on Monday.

In its annual report, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) highlighted the sustained, robust and stable growth in the economies of the region, where it also forecast a growth of 5.5 percent in both 2018 and 2019 despite a moderation in China.