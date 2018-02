IOC President Thomas Bach (R) delivers the PyeongChang Olympic torch to Miroslav Lajcak, president of the United Nations General Assembly at an event at the Alpensia resort before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

IOC President Thomas Bach (R) delivers the PyeongChang Olympic torch to Miroslav Lajcak, president of the United Nations General Assembly at an event at the Alpensia resort before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The International Olympic Committee president on Friday participated in the Olympic torch relay, hours ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Thomas Bach, a former fencing champion, carried the torch on the last day of the relay, covering the route between the International Broadcasting Center and the Main Press Center in the Alpensia ski resort in PyeongChang.