The North Korean flag (second L), flys with the Italian flag (R) and Japan flag (2nd R) and Czech Republic flag (L) at the Olympic Village, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The American flag (C) flys at the Olympic village, with other nations flags with the Athletes Village seen in background, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The Greek flag (L) flys with the flag for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, at the Olympic village, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The balconies of the Italian Olympic competitors are decorated with Italian flag colored banners at the Athletes Village at the Olympic Village, ahead of the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The balconies of the Czech Olympic competitors are decorated with banners at the Athletes Village at the Olympic Village, ahead of the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The International Olympic Committee Sunday called the PyeongChang Winter Olympics games villages one of the best ever.

IOC Members had unanimously praised the extraordinary work of the PyeongChang organizing committee and the speed with which the work was being completed, IOC president Thomas Bach said at a press conference following a two-day long meeting of the organization's executive board.