Former US Vice President Joe Biden (C, bottom) greets supporters during his caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February 2020. The results of the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic Party's first nominating contest ahead of the 2020 presidential election, were delayed due to a technical glitch. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A supporter wipes away a tear as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at her caucus night rally at Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February 2020 (issued 04 February 2020). The Democratic Party's first 2020 presidential nominating contest was held on 03 February 2020 in Iowa, but the results were delayed due to a technical glitch. EPA-EFE/MATT MARTON

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (C) addresses supporters with his wife, Jane Sanders (C-R), and family on stage at his campaign's caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February, 2020. The results of the Democratic Party's first 2020 presidential nominating contest were delayed due to a technical glitch. EPA-EFE/Craig Lassig

The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Democratic Party's first 2020 presidential nominating contest has stretched into Tuesday, with no winner yet declared in the Iowa caucuses due to a technical glitch.

Those problems - which the Iowa Democratic Party blamed on a "coding issue in the reporting system" - were seized upon by US President Donald Trump, a Republican, who took to Twitter to unload on the rival party.