Limiting the rise of the average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius would require unprecedented changes at the social and global level, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report released on Monday in South Korea.
The report said that restricting global warming at the 1.5 degrees barrier, which is expected to be breached between 2030 and 2052 at the current rate, would require rapid and far-reaching interventions in all areas, including energy consumption, urban and land planning and bigger emission cuts.