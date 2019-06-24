Iranians with motorcycles wait for passengers and items to transport around the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24,2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Carpet sellers chat with each other as they wait for customers in the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A worker sits on his cart as he wait for work in old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Carpet sellers wait for customer in old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A worker waits for customers at old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian man sits his booth at old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24,2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian woman views dry goods displayed at old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian worker carries boxes around the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians go shopping in old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A man waits for opportunities to work in the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran is in the midst of an economic crisis as a result of continued economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and has since targeted the Islamic Republic's oil and banking sectors.