A handout photo made available by the Iranian President's Office showing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the city of Bushehr, Iran, 13 January 2015 (reissued 05 January 2020). EFE/EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly showing the interior of Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, 06 November 2019 (reissued 05 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization showing a forklift carrying a cylinder containing uranium hexafluoride gas for injecting the gas into uranium enrichment centrifuges at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, 06 November 2019 (reissued 05 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Iranian government on Sunday announced that it will abandon the nuclear deal signed with several world powers in 2015, although it will continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

According to the official statement on the matter, Tehran said it will no longer abide by any of the limits on enriching uranium contained in the nuclear deal after the United States launched a drone strike against one of its top generals in Baghdad, Qasem Soleimani.