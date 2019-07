EU director Helga Schmid (2-L) and Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (2-R) attend an extraordinary JCPOA Joint Commission meeting at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Iran's deputy foreign minister accused the United Kingdom on Sunday of breaching Tehran's nuclear deal after the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.

Abbas Araghchi was in Vienna to meet with representatives from the UK, Russia, Germany, China and France to discuss how to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action after the United States pulled out last year and began imposing strict sanctions on Tehran.