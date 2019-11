Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami (C) steps on the US flag as he arrives at the former US embassy during an unveil ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami speaks at the former US embassy during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Members of the media wait for the arrival of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami at the former US embassy during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami speaks at the former US embassy during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The chief commander of Iran's revolutionary guards has accused the United States of being involved in all the wars in the Islamic world, creating terrorist groups such as IS and planning coups.

Hossein Salami said on Saturday that “some 8.5 million of deaths is the result of direct or indirect interference of the US in wars in the region and the Muslim world during the past 40 years”.