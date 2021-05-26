The Iranian representative to negotiations aimed at reinstating the 2015 pact regulating Tehran's nuclear program expressed optimism as the talks resumed here Tuesday.
Iran: Agreement on reviving nuclear pact could come this week
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) leaves after JCPOA Joint Commission talks in Vienna on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Senior European Union diplomat Enrique Mora leaves after a JCPOA Joint Commission ks meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA