Lawmakers opposing the passing of a bill of Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) convention hold protest banners at the parliament in Tehran Iran, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Iranian lawmakers vote in favor to pass a bill of Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) convention at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The Iranian parliament on Sunday approved a controversial bill to combat the financing of terrorism after months of arguments over the rejection of the text by the conservative sectors of the country, as recorded in images made available to epa.

Adherence to the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) convention was defended by the Iranian government as a key step to improve economic relations with the rest of the world.