Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, 13 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iran will boost uranium enrichment levels to 60 percent in response to last weekend's sabotage attack on the Natanz nuclear plant, the country's deputy foreign minister said Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been notified of the move, Abbas Araghchi told media after arriving in Vienna for negotiations aimed at restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under which Iran agreed to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent in return for a lifting of sanctions.