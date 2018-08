Dr. Mohsen Mohebi (R) representative of Iran during the opening of the case between Iran and the United States at the The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the Netherlands, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

A remembrance for Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), who passed away on 18 August 2018, during the opening of case between Iran and the United States at the The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the Netherlands, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

Iran opened a case at the United Nations' top court Monday calling on the organization to suspend unilateral economic sanctions leveled by Washington after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 international nuclear deal.

Iran's representative at the Hague-based International Court of Justice said he was obliged to bring the case before judges as the US refused to negotiate a solution through diplomatic channels.