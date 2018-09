Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, delivers a statement during the IAEA's 61st General Conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Iran calls on Europe to save nuclear deal in wake of US exit

Iran's nuclear chief on Monday called on European countries to take concrete steps to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, following the United States' decision to abandon the deal, during a speech to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said he was encouraged by proposals from France, the United Kingdom and Germany but that further action was required.