The upgrade version of medium range missile Shahab 3 launched during the second day of military exercises, codenamed Great Prophet-6, by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards at an undisclosed location in Iran, on June 28, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/STRNGER

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' aerospace division commander confirmed Tuesday that Iran recently test-fired a missile and that the Middle Eastern country launches dozens of missiles every year.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh's Tuesday statement comes on the heels of the United States' Dec. 1 denouncement of Iranian missile launches which resulted in a United Nations' Dec. 4 closed door security council meeting.