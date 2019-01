Iranians hold pictures and placards during a protest in favour of Marzieh Hashemi, American-born news anchor of Iranian state television's English-language service, who was arrested in the US, as they gather in front of the Swiss Embassy's US interest section, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians hold pictures and placards during a protest in favour of Marzieh Hashemi, American-born news anchor of Iranian state television's English-language service, who was arrested in the US, as they gather in front of the Swiss Embassy's US interest section, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians hold pictures and placards during a protest in favor of Marzieh Hashemi, American-born news anchor of Iranian state television's English-language service, who was arrested in the US, as they gather in front of the Swiss Embassy's US interest section, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian protesters demand release of news anchor arrested in US

Dozens of Iranian demonstrators on Sunday demanded the release of an Iranian television anchor detained in the United States, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Marzieh Hashemi, a US-born anchor for Iran's English-language Press TV news channel, was arrested at St. Louis International Airport in Missouri on Jan. 13 and later transferred to a detention center in Washington D.C.