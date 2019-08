The Nahid-1 domestically-built satellite at the space research centre in Tehran, Iran, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT

Iran has denied the failure of the launch of a communication satellite on Saturday as alleged by the United States.

Iran's Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted a photo for him beside the satellite Nahid-1 with a comment saying: “Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!”