Iranian President Hassan Rohani visits the Ali Akbar Salehi nuclear facility in Tehran, Iran, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Office of the Iranian President

The Islamic Republic of Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram enriched uranium reserve limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday.

"Based on what I have been told, Iran has exceeded the 300 kg limit in accordance with its plan," the foreign minister said in statements published by the ISNA news agency.