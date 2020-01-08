Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles that hit two air bases used by United States troops in Iraq early morning local time Wednesday, in what appeared to be the first retaliatory strikes by Tehran for the killing of one of its top generals.
“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq... and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. EFE-EPA