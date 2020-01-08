A handout photo made available on 06 January 2020 by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) meeting with officials from the security sector at the Malacanan Palace in Manila, Philippines 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ALFRED FRIAS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH

A member of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed group popular mobilization forces stands guard next to placard carrying an obituary notice and the pictures of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in front of a military base in Baghdad, Iraq, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iranians carrying the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and his allies in his home town Kerman, Iran, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout screengrab grab taken from a video released by Iranian state TV (IRIB) shows rockets lunched from Iran against the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/IRIB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles that hit two air bases used by United States troops in Iraq early morning local time Wednesday, in what appeared to be the first retaliatory strikes by Tehran for the killing of one of its top generals.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq... and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. EFE-EPA