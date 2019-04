Iranian Army soldiers prepare prior to a parade during a ceremony marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army march during a military parade marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) talks to Iranian Armay Generals during a ceremony marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran showcased all of its military might at its annual parade Thursday following the United States' decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

"There is no doubt that today, our armed forces are more powerful than ever," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at the military parade in Tehran.