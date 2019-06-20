A handout photo made available by the US Navy provided by Northrop Grumman, a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle conducts tests over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, USA June 25, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik Hildebrandt / US NAVY/ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DIVIDS) showing an RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron, sits on the flightline during during Red Flag Alaska 18-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, USA Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglian / DIVIDS /HANDOUT 9RW/PA DSN: 368-8887 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DIVIDS) showing a team of 12th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airmen walking beside an RQ-4 Global Hawk while it'Äôs being towed during Red Flag Alaska 18-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, USA Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglian / DIVIDS /HANDOUT 9RW/PA DSN: 368-8887 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a United States surveillance drone in the south of the country near the Strait of Hormuz, an important transit zone for the global oil industry which has been the center of rising tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

The IRGC, an armed group created in the wake of Iran's Islamic revolution, said it shot down what it described a Global Hawk drone after it entered Iranian airspace over the region of Hormozgan, which straddles the coastline around the Strait of Hormuz.