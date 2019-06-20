Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a United States surveillance drone in the south of the country near the Strait of Hormuz, an important transit zone for the global oil industry which has been the center of rising tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.
The IRGC, an armed group created in the wake of Iran's Islamic revolution, said it shot down what it described a Global Hawk drone after it entered Iranian airspace over the region of Hormozgan, which straddles the coastline around the Strait of Hormuz.