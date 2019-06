Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Friday they had sent several warnings to the United States surveillance drone before they shot it down a day before in the south of the country near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident that caused a new wave of tension between the two countries.

Sub-commander of the Iran Khatam al-Anbia, Air Defense Base, Qader Rahimi, said, according to State television, that these warnings and the drone’s route were recorded.