Iranians carry the coffins of the victims of recent terror attack during a funeral ceremony in the city of Ahvaz, southwest Iran, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Iranian women hold pictures of a child who was killed in recent terror attack during a funeral ceremony in the city of Ahvaz, southwest Iran, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Iran's intelligence minister announced on Monday that several people had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the terror attack that took place over the weekend in southwest Iran, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Mahmoud Alavi spoke at a funeral for victims of Saturday's attack, in which at least 25 people died and over 60 were injured after gunmen disguised as soldiers opened fire on an elite military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.