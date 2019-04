Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C-L) talking to Iraqi Prime Minister Abed Abdul Mahdi (C-R) during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and political relations despite pressure from the United States for Baghdad to break ties with Tehran.

Abdul-Mahdi began a two-day official visit to neighboring Iran on Saturday, the first since he took office last October.