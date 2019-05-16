Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speak during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO

Iran is committed to the 2015 nuclear agreement it signed with a group of world powers despite the withdrawal of the United States from the landmark pact, the Gulf country's foreign minister said Thursday, calling the reimposing of the sanctions by Washington "unacceptable".

Mohammad Javad Zarif during a visit to Japan talked about the nuclear agreement in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Tokyo to discuss Iran's situation and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that the Islamic republic signed with six nations - the US, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany - and the European Union.