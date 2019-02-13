Iran's foreign minister Wednesday said the Islamic Republic did not expect Europe to rescue the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with the international community, adding that his country had no intention of making any further concessions.

In a press conference with foreign journalists, Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the special-purpose vehicle known as the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges that the European Union promised to create as a means of keeping Iran active in the 2015 nuclear deal following the decision made by the United States President Donald Trump in May to pull the US out of the accord and re-impose sanctions.