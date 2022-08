Iranians hold pictures depicting Soleimani during a ceremony marking the the second death anniversary of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani at the Mosallah Mosque in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

US President Donald Trump (R) waves as he departs with US National Security Advisor John Bolton (2L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) after speaking during a US-organized high-level event on Counter Narcotics in the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2018 (reissued 18 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks to media at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belaru, 29 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Washington's allegation that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate former United States national security advisor John Bolton is "ridiculous," Tehran said Thursday.

Iran warned against any action against Iranian nationals "on the pretext of these ridiculous accusations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.