Newly appointed Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi speaks during his first press conference at the foreign ministry in Tehran, Iran, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned fresh sanctions imposed by the United States on people in the inner circle of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the punitive measures highlights Washington's bullying of other countries.

The ministry claimed the sanctions revealed the desperation and "inability" of the US to use diplomacy. EFE-EPA