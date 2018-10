Iranian soldiers jump over a hedge at a street as they run for cover during a terror attack that occurred during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southwest Iran, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MORTEZA JABERIAN

A handout photo made available by Irans Revolutionary Guard official website showing missiles being launches from an undisclosed location targeting the Islamic state group group in eastern Syria, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEPAHNEWS/ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Irans Revolutionary Guard official website showing missiles being launches from an undisclosed location targeting the Islamic state group group in eastern Syria, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEPAHNEWS/ HANDOUT

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) on Monday said it had launched missiles and drones into eastern Syria targeting alleged militant positions, linked to the recent deadly attack on a military parade attack in southwest Iran.

On Sept. 22, at least 24 people died and over 60 were injured when gunmen disguised as soldiers opened fire on an elite military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.