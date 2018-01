(FILE) Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) A handout photo made available by the supreme leader official website shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatolllah Ali Khamenei speaking during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUPREME LEADER WEBSITE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) A close-up image showing the Telegram app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH ILLUSTRATION

Iran has lifted a ban on instant messaging application Telegram, official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The ban on the application, which the government had accused of helping mobilize widespread anti-government protests in December, was lifted on Saturday night.