A group of people commemorate the 40th anniversary of a referendum to ratify the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, Apr. 1, 2019. EFE/Artemis Razmipour

A group of women commemorate the 40th anniversary of a referendum to ratify the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, Apr. 1, 2019. EFE/Artemis Razmipour

Iran on Monday marked the 40-year milestone since a referendum in which an overwhelming 98 percent of voters chose to establish the Islamic Republic, a model of government that even at its founding sparked controversy.

On Apr. 1, 1979, or the 12th day of Farvardin, the first month in the Persian calendar, Iranian voters were asked to determine the political future of the nation, just two months after the Islamic Revolution brought an end to the reign of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.