Members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission, EU-director Helga Schmid (L), Yukiya Amano Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (C) and Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (R) attend a meeting at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

Five major world powers met with Iran in the Austrian capital Wednesday to analyze the Islamic republic's compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, amid the tough sanctions applied by the United States.

This is the first meeting between Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China since the establishment of Instex, a European trade mechanism that is intended to save the nuclear pact.