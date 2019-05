Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivers a speech during the 55th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Iran not to hold negotiations with US, urges Europe to rescue nuclear deal

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that the government in Tehran will not hold negotiations with the United States following their recently imposed sanctions, officials said Friday.

IRGC’s deputy head of political affairs, Yadollah Javani, said that US President Donald Trump believed that after imposing the new sanctions Iran would face a state of internal disarray and would eventually seek negotiations, local Tasnim news agency reported.