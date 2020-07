Iran nuclear deal: from hope to failure in 5 years

An Iranian seller wearing face mask waits for customers at Tehran's grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 20 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians wearing face masks go shopping in Tehran's grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) Jewellery by Iranian artist Elena Ghasemi who designs pieces inspired by traditional Persian culture, on display at her gallery in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2017. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) Potential customers look at jewelry by Iranian artist Elena Ghasemi who designs pieces inspired by traditional Persian culture, at her gallery in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2017. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH