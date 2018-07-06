Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi (C) attends a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

EU-director Helga Schmid (L-R), Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Federica Mogherini (C), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, leaves after a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Iran and the five world powers that remain in the international nuclear deal reaffirmed their commitment to the framework at a ministerial meeting in Vienna on Friday that was marked by the notable absence of the United States, which withdrew its support three months ago.

The meeting, which was requested by the Islamic Republic of Iran, was chaired by the European Union's chief diplomat Federica Mogherini and delegates from all signatory nations France, Germany, China, Russia and the United Kingdom and sought to flesh out a plan for the future of the historic 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action without the US.