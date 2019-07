A view of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 intercepted by British Royal Marines and Gibraltar's police in the Strait of Gibraltar, in Algeciras, Spain, 19 July 2019. EPA/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

An undated handout photo made available by Stena Bulk shows British registered oil tanker 'Stena Impero' at sea. EPA-EFE/TOMMY CHIA/STENA BULK/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A picture provided by Jan Verhoog via Marinetraffic.com shows the crude oil tanker Stena Impero in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, April 3, 2018 (issued July 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/JAN VERHOOG/MARINETRAFFIC.COM MANDATORY CREDIT: JAN VERHOOG HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Iranian authorities on Saturday launched an inquiry into the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero that was seized in the Strait of Hormuz over allegations of breaching maritime regulations, although its detention has a political motive.

Stena Impero and its 23 crew members are being held in the port of Bandar Abbas, the capital of the southern province of Hormuzgan, where it was taken after it was impounded by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).