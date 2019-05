Iranians walk past a graffiti on a wall of the national flag, on the eve of the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 7, 2019 (issued May 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A handout file picture made available by the Iranian Presidency Office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the city of Bushehr, southern Iran, Jan.13, 2015 (Reissued May 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout file picture made available by the presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and the head of Iran nuclear technology organization Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology on the occasion of Iran National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran, Iran, Apr.9, 2019 (reissued May 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Presidency Office shows Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a government meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Iran on Wednesday warned that it would stop complying with the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and resume high level uranium enrichment if global powers fail to keep their commitments within the next 60 days.

In a televised address, President Hassan Rouhani said his country was reducing its own commitments under the agreement and would no longer respect limits on its reserves of low-enriched uranium – currently limited to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) - and heavy water.