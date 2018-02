A man (C) is overcome by emotions as a group of relatives of passengers of an Iran Aseman Airline flight gathers around a mosque at the Mehr-Abad airport in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A rescue team search for the wreckage of Iranian airline Aseman flight EP3704, in Zagros mountain, Semirom, Iran, 20 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIZAN NEWS AGANCY/MOHAMMAD KHADEMOSHEIKH

Iranian search operations on Tuesday located the wreckage of a commercial airliner that crashed in the mountainous central province of Isfahan, killing at least 65 people on board, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Helicopters belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps discovered the crash site in the Zagros mountain range, two days after the plane went down in bad weather on Sunday, the IRGC's spokesman, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, announced.