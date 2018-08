Iranian president Hassan Rouhani waving to pilots during the unveiling of Iran's first home made fighter jets, the 'Kowsar', during an inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE OF IRAN/HANDOUT

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani siting in a cockpit during the unveiling of Iran's first home made fighter jets, the 'Kowsar', during an inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE OF IRAN/HANDOUT

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani (L) and Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami (R) during an inauguration ceremony for the unveiling of Iran's first home made fighter jets, the 'Kowsar', during an inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE OF IRAN/HANDOUT

The Defence Ministry of Iran shows, Iran's first domestically produced fighter jet, the 'Kowsar', during an inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEFENSE MINISTRY OF IRAN/HANDOUT

Islamic Republic of Iran presented Tuesday its first jet fighter at the Defense Industry Day ceremony, which took place in the capital Tehran, attended by the country's president.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, the aircraft "Kowsar" was developed by experts of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, along with other industrial groups affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, universities and Iranian Air Force.