Brigadier-General Alireza Sabahifard (2-L) commander of the Army Air Defence force, unveiling the new drone 'Kian' during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 1 September 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/IRAN ARMY OFFICE

Iran has unveiled a new jet-propelled drone amid growing tensions in the region after a series of aerial attacks.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali-Reza Sabahifard said the drone, dubbed "Kian", was developed in almost a year and designed to carry out long-time surveillance missions.