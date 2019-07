Iranian government speaker Ali Rabiei (C) along with Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (R) and Behrouz Kamalvandi (L), spokesman and vice-president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, attend a joint press conference at the presidential office in Tehran, Iran, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMED MALEKPOUR

Iran on Sunday announced it would raise its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67-percent level, marking the second violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, confirmed the move during a joint press conference with Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, saying the enrichment levels would stand at 5 percent for now.