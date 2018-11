An Iranian woman (C) holds a poster of Iranian Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani as she walks past a mural depicting a skull-faced Statue of Liberty during an anti-US demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, near the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians protest during an anti-US demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians walk over a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Thousands of people have held rallies across Iran on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the United States embassy in Tehran.

Thousands gathered in front of the former US embassy to express their rejection of Washington's policies, especially the new sanctions recently imposed on Iran, as seen in images recorded by an epa photojournalist.