A handout photo made available by the presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2-R) arriving for a meeting at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) arriving for a meeting at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) arriving for a meeting at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran, Iran, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said he would not open negotiations with the United States until Washington lifted sanctions it placed on the Islamic republic this time last year.

The sanctions, which the US drew up after it unilaterally abandoned the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, remain in vigor and have stifled the Iranian economy.