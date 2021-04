A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea shows South Korean oil tanker MT Hankuk Chemi departing the Iranian port of Rajai after being released along with its captain, on 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SOUTH KOREA FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Iran released a South Korean oil tanker it had seized in January amid a dispute over Iranian funds frozen in banks in Seoul under sanctions by the United States over its nuclear program, South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the ship left safely with its captain and the other 12 crew members from the port of Bandar Abbas at 5:50 am after completing local administrative procedures. EFE-EPA