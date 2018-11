Spain's secretary of state for foreign affairs, Fernando Martin Valenzuela (R); and Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi (C), meet at the Viana Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Spain's secretary of state for foreign affairs, Fernando Martin Valenzuela (R), greets Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi (L) during their meeting at the Viana Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs on Friday expressed confidence that the Persian nation can find a way around the United States' sanctions regime and thereby prevent the nuclear deal from collapsing.

After meeting with Spanish authorities Friday in Madrid, Abbas Araghchi stressed in remarks to EFE the importance of finding a channel for preserving the security accord that will facilitate continued economic investment.